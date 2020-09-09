US

Rockies, Plains Get Hit With Incredible Snowstorm After Temperature Drops Some 60 Degrees In One Day

Central U.S. goes from heat wave to winter in a day as snow storm rolls through region

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Colorado, Montana and Wyoming have been hit with an incredible snowstorm after temperatures dropped some 60 degrees in parts of the area in just 24 hours.

According to the National Weather Service, several inches fell in the area after snow hit on Labor Day and Tuesday with more snowfall expected in the coming hours, per Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: You Can Now Bet On The Weather After Coronavirus Cancels Sports)

And the pictures and clips coming out of the Rockies and Plains of the storm after temperatures were up in the high 90s are truly can’t-miss. Check the out!

(Photo by ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Eli IMADALI / AFP) (Photo by ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images)

This snap taken at a roadblock leading to the Cameron Peak wildfire shows the warning sign level for fire danger as extremely high as snow completely covered the area. (RELATED: Rare Fire Tornado Makes Appearance Near Loyalton, California Wildfire)

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

And then there’s this this video that has surfaced of a Bison in Yellowstone National Park being completely coated by the freak storm.

According to the report:

Some of the greatest totals from the snowstorm were in Wyoming, where up to 17 inches of snow fell in Natrona County.

This video from the “Today” show also captures the winter storm that rocked the area following summer temperatures.

 

