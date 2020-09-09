Dabo Swinney Says He Wants Notre Dame To Be A ‘Permanent Member’ Of The ACC

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney wants Notre Dame to remain in the ACC forever.

The Fighting Irish will play in the ACC in 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic caused major changes to the schedule, and then they’ll return to being an independent. The two-time national champion coach would like to see them stick around for good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m happy they’re in the league. Heck, I wish they were a permanent member in the league, to be honest with you. I think it’d be great, Swinney explained Tuesday when talking about the Fighting Irish, according to 247Sports.

I hate to burst Swinney’s bubble, but Notre Dame isn’t becoming a permanent member of the ACC anytime soon.

It’s just not going to happen. Notre Dame prides themselves on their independent status. It’s a huge part of their DNA.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Fighting Irish into the ACC this season, but that doesn’t mean they want to be there for good.

They’re going to play out the 2020 season, try to win the ACC over Clemson and then they’re going right back to where they’re from.

It’s really that simple. Notre Dame has no intention of becoming a permanent member of the ACC in the next few years.

Now, could something change down the road? Sure, but it’d have to happen years and years in the future. As for right now, they’re 100% going back to independent status once college football returns to normal.