Denise Richards And Husband Celebrate Anniversary Amid Affair Allegations With ‘RHOBH’ Star

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers celebrated their wedding anniversary amid allegations she had an affair with co-star Brandi Glanville.

The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a handful of jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram from her what looked to be her wedding to Phypers from two years ago at an intimate ceremony in Malibu. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Denise Richards Responds To Claims Of Affair With Brandi Glanville After Picture Of Them Kissing Surfaces)

She captioned the post, “Happy 2nd Anniversary my [heart] …. so blessed [and] grateful to have you as my soul mate, twin flame, partner in crime, confidant, best friend, lover, best daddy to Eloise, [and] our menagerie of beautiful furry misfits, best step dad ever, most supportive of my career.” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Alleged Affair With Denise Richards)

“I know my mom brought us together [and] I couldn’t imagine going through this beautiful journey with anyone other than you,” she added. “I love you so much.”

It all comes following rumors that started in January claiming the “Wild Things” star and her “RHOBH” co-star had an affair.

The reports surfaced at the same time as ones that Richards had walked away from filming the show after being confronted about it alleged affair during a trip to Rome. Denise, who tied the knot with Phypers in 2018, has denied it happened, per TooFab.com.

“It isn’t true,” Denise’s publicist previously told People following Daily Mail’s report that the actress had left the show over the alleged affair with Glanville.

“What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season,” an insider shared. “There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic.”