Politics

Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize Over UAE-Israel Peace Deal

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTESTS-RACISM

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

President Donald Trump was nominated Wednesday for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination was submitted by Norwegian Member of Parliament Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who also nominated Trump in 2018.

Citing Trump’s hand in the recent UAE peace deal with Israel, Tybring-Gjedde explained, “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.” (RELATED: ‘Defend That!’: Joy Behar Scolds Sarah Sanders For Taking Offense At Personal Attacks While Defending Donald Trump)

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he added.

Tybring-Gjedde and one other Norwegian official previously nominated President Trump in 2018 after his Singapore Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Some were quick to congratulate the president for the accomplishment.

While others pointed out that nomination only requires one parliamentarian’s nomination — and previous nominees included German dictator Adolf Hitler, Russian dictator Josef Stalin and Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

Tybring-Gjedde said he felt that Trump was more deserving than previous nominees and even some previous recipients, according to Trish Regan.

“The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing,” he said.