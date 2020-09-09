Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize Over UAE-Israel Peace Deal

President Donald Trump was nominated Wednesday for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination was submitted by Norwegian Member of Parliament Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who also nominated Trump in 2018.

Citing Trump’s hand in the recent UAE peace deal with Israel, Tybring-Gjedde explained, “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.” (RELATED: ‘Defend That!’: Joy Behar Scolds Sarah Sanders For Taking Offense At Personal Attacks While Defending Donald Trump)

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he added.

Tybring-Gjedde and one other Norwegian official previously nominated President Trump in 2018 after his Singapore Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Some were quick to congratulate the president for the accomplishment.

Congratulations Mr President! Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official, citing Israel-UAE peace deal #MAGA ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ #AmericaFirsthttps://t.co/xrBsoU3gS8 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 9, 2020

This is an honor he deserves for the Israel-UAE deal as well as the Serbia-Kosovo deal. While they’re at it, nominate @RichardGrenell too. https://t.co/Ktj9hA1qrA — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) September 9, 2020

Blessed Are The Peacemakers. In a surprise sure to gag his political opponents @realDonaldTrump has been nominated for the #NobelPeacePrize for brokering peace deal betw #Israel & #UnitedArabEmirates. Nominated for prestigious award by Norwegian legislator-Congratulations @POTUS. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 9, 2020

Surely even critics of @realDonaldTrump

can recognise his good work in this area. https://t.co/4QiocpY0Mr — Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) September 9, 2020

While others pointed out that nomination only requires one parliamentarian’s nomination — and previous nominees included German dictator Adolf Hitler, Russian dictator Josef Stalin and Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

To those getting excited about Trump being nominated for Nobel Peace Prize, it only takes one parliamentarian to nominate

He joins the esteemed list of nominees that include Hitler, Stalin & Mussolini

Even Michael Jackson!

What is harder to do is win – Obama did https://t.co/AtOoyjSzaA — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) September 9, 2020

This particular strain of clickbait will be prominent today, and is best ignored. *Anyone* can receive a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, and Trump’s came from a far-right anti-immigration Norwegian parliamentarian (who also nominated Trump in 2018). https://t.co/LHczYXmFDI — Martyn McLaughlin (@MartynMcL) September 9, 2020

Tybring-Gjedde said he felt that Trump was more deserving than previous nominees and even some previous recipients, according to Trish Regan.

“The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing,” he said.