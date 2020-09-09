‘We’re Gonna Talk About It’: Ellen DeGeneres Promises As She Announces Talk Show Return Following Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres promised that she’s “gonna talk about it” as she announced the return of Season 18 of her show following toxic workplace allegations.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio,” the 62-year-old talk show host shared in a press release obtained by USA Today in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Mariah Carey Talks About ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Pregnancy Interview On Ellen DeGeneres Show)

“And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” she added.

Meanwhile, fellow talk show host Steve Harvey told Entertainment Tonight that the comedian/actress should “just walk away” following a variety of accusations brought by unnamed former staffers at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Thought Accusations Against Her Were Just ‘Sour Grapes’)

“Ellen (has) got a lot of money,” Harvey said. “If I was Ellen, I’d just walk away. She got enough. I wouldn’t let them drag me down like that.”

“I have never seen any sign of it – not saying nothing ever happened over there – but I will say this: Ellen DeGeneres (is) point blank period one of the coolest people I’ve ever met,” he added.

It comes after DeGeneres reportedly apologized to staff and in a video conference call shared that three top producers at the show were out following the toxic workplace claims, per NBC News.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote to staff in a memo previously obtained by People magazine.

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case,” the letter reportedly added. “And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

The show is set to return September 21 without an audience due to the coronavirus.

That first week includes appearances from a list of such stars as Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen, with superstar’s like Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom to appear throughout the month.