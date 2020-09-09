New Jersey Reports 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near Freehold Township

Some New Jersey residents were woken up extra early Wednesday morning after an earthquake struck part of the state.

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Freehold Township around 2:00 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Whole house shook and woke us up. Sounded like a massive truck had crushed,” a West Freehold resident reported on an earthquake-tracking website run by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) in Paris.

“All of a sudden there was some intense shaking for 2-3 seconds and it was accompanied by a sonic-boom type sound,” reported one Englishtown resident.

The EMSC received reports from people within a 30-mile radius of the earthquake’s epicenter, according to NJ.com.

“Everyone woke up including the dog,” a Roosevelt resident reported. “I thought a car hit the garage.”

Twitter uses were quick to note the tremors as well.

UHH ANY OTHER FREEHOLD FOLKS JUST FEEL THAT EARTHQUAKE — the second hokage (@jljr33) September 9, 2020

Everyone is piping up in Jersey right now about an earthquake but I felt that in Brooklyn too — Lukas I. Alpert (@lalpert1) September 9, 2020

Sheriff Shaun Golden said workers in the county’s operations center felt tremors that were like “jet engines for a few seconds flying overhead,” followed by a “little rattle,” while speaking to WNBC. He says the department received a ton of 911 calls from residents following the quake. (RELATED: Swarm Of Earthquakes Leaves Scientists On Edge For Something Much Bigger)

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted there were no injuries from residents reported and “no interruption of service or damage to system.”

The confirmed 3.1 magnitude earthquake in Freehold

which was felt throughout Mon Co &beyond was in very close proximity to the #MCSONJ’s 911 Communications Ctr on Kozloski Rd. There was no interruption of service or damage to system and no reported injuries from residents. pic.twitter.com/XK3dJ7P3zX — Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office (@MonmouthSheriff) September 9, 2020

A similar earthquake rattled the state back in 2009, with residents in Morris County feeling a 3.0 quake, according to the New York Times.