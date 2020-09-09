Texas Linebacker Jett Bush’s Dad Tears Up During Scholarship Surprise

Texas linebacker Jett Bush is on scholarship, and the video of him being informed will warm your heart.

In a video tweeted by the Longhorns, Jett's father called to inform his son that Tom Herman had placed the linebacker on scholarship.

The moment the words left his father’s mouth, the team went wild and his dad tried his best to fight back tears.

Watch the emotional video below.

Damn, that’s without a doubt going to be the most heartwarming video we see all day. It was powerful, raw and real.

That’s the look of a father who couldn’t be more proud of his son for earning a scholarship after initially walking on.

If that didn’t pull at your emotions, then you just don’t have a heart.

I’m a gigantic sucker for these scholarship reveal videos. I love them. Walk-ons are greatly under-appreciated in college sports.

They never get the glory the stars do, but they put in the work to make sure the starters are getting the best practice possible.

Sometimes, a guy works hard enough to earn a scholarship, and I’ll always love to see it.

I can’t wait to see who gets surprised next!