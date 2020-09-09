Biden Campaign Admits It Edited Out Redskins Logo On Old Photograph For CNN Feature, Citing Copyright Concerns

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign admitted Wednesday that it removed a Washington Redskins logo from an old photograph of Biden and his son and cited copyright concerns.

The football team decided in July it would retire its “Redskins” nickname following years of backlash. The team has been temporarily renamed the “Washington Football Team” after further pushes to rename the team following the death of George Floyd in May.

CNN used a photograph Monday that Biden shared in June for a special called “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey,” Fox News previously reported. The original photograph was shared on Biden’s official Facebook page on Father’s Day and included the Redskins logo on his son’s hat. The CNN feature included the same photograph, but the image had been scrubbed clean of the Redskin’s logo.

“We removed the image because it is copyrighted, as is a very common practice on campaigns,” a Biden aide said according to The Hill:

CNN referred to the Biden campaign’s statement when contacted for comment by the Daily Caller on Wednesday.

The original photograph, without the edit, was previously aired in a video on CNN during the Democratic National Convention in August, according to Newsbusters. A CNN source reportedly told the Washingtonian that “future airings will include the original photo.” (RELATED: CNN Headline Rewritten Within The Hour — Editing Out Criticism Of Senate Democrats)

“As with any biographical documentary, we ask the subject for photos and videos,” a CNN source reportedly said according to the publication. “We received this picture and many others from the Biden campaign, and any additional inquiries should be sent their way. Future airings will include the original photo.”