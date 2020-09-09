Report: Kanye To Appear On Presidential Ballot In These 12 States

Kanye West will reportedly appear on the presidential ballot in 12 states in November after announcing his plans on Twitter to run for the highest office in the land back in July.

The 43-year-old rapper has now added the state of Mississippi to his list after failing to get on the ballot in some key states for a variety of reasons, per Forbes magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected Kanye West’s bid to appear on the state’s ballot as an independent presidential candidate. The decision marks the end of West’s attempt to run in Arizona. https://t.co/TTk1gmHySh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 9, 2020

As the piece noted, West qualified to run for president by the Mississippi’s State Board of Election Commissioners after making the deadline on Tuesday by turning in at least 1,000 signatures of Mississippi voters and paying a $2,500 fee to the Secretary of State’s Office. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

That brings the rapper’s total to 12, which includes Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Vermont, Mississippi, Louisiana, Utah, Kentucky, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota and Idaho.

According to the report:

Those states give West no mathematical chance at winning the 270 electoral votes necessary to become president because he missed the filing deadline in key states.

It all comes after Kanye failed to get on the ballot in a handful of key states in the 2020 election including Missouri, Wyoming, Ohio, Arizona and his home state of Illinois for either missing the deadline or failing to turn in enough qualified signatures to be on the ballot in the state.