‘That’s The Whole Ad’: Max Rose Drops Anti-De Blasio Ad, Makes His Point In Just 6 Seconds

Screenshot/Twitter/@MaxRose4NY

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic New York Rep. Max Rose released a new ad Wednesday attacking New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City,” Rose said, adding as the screen fades, “That’s the whole ad.” (RELATED: Max Rose Accuses Mitch McConnell Of Telling Cops, Firefighters And Teachers To ‘Drop Dead’)

WATCH:

Rose, whose 11th Congressional District includes all of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, is not alone in his sentiments.

De Blasio’s term as mayor will be up in 2021, and he is barred from seeking a third term in office due to term limits.