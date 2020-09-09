‘That’s The Whole Ad’: Max Rose Drops Anti-De Blasio Ad, Makes His Point In Just 6 Seconds

Democratic New York Rep. Max Rose released a new ad Wednesday attacking New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City,” Rose said, adding as the screen fades, “That’s the whole ad.” (RELATED: Max Rose Accuses Mitch McConnell Of Telling Cops, Firefighters And Teachers To ‘Drop Dead’)

WATCH:

Bill de Blasio is the worst Mayor in the history of New York City. Just stating the facts in my latest ad #NY11 pic.twitter.com/SHfBEix5l6 — Max Rose (@MaxRose4NY) September 9, 2020

Rose, whose 11th Congressional District includes all of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, is not alone in his sentiments.

I am offended that @benshapiro thinks that Portland Mayor @tedwheeler is worse than my @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio. I stand firmly behind my mayor as the worse mayor in the country. — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) August 31, 2020

.@newtgingrich has some words for America’s worst Mayor, Bill de Blasio! pic.twitter.com/Es46b50Kfn — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) September 8, 2020

I was sure Garcetti was the worst mayor in America, but De Blasio and Wheeler are definitely giving him a run for his money. — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) September 2, 2020

The worst governor and worst mayor in America combine to destroy our most important city. Just mind boggling.

I mean, that moron de Blasio actually told restaurant owners to essentially WAIT UNTIL SPRING. Madness. https://t.co/CAweb6rc6h — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) September 1, 2020

DeBlasio is a national disgrace and easily the worst NY mayor in modern history. What an absolute joke – completely selfish actions during this time of crisis. He SHAMES our city!! https://t.co/SpK6o20Bs0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2020

De Blasio’s term as mayor will be up in 2021, and he is barred from seeking a third term in office due to term limits.