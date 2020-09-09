Former White House Stenographer Says Biden Is A ‘Shell Of His Former Self’

Former White House stenographer Mike McCormick told Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a “shell of his former self.”

McCormick, a White House stenographer for 15 years and the author of “Joe Biden Unauthorized,” followed Biden from 2011 to 2017. His duties included transcribing speeches, “public conversations with foreign leaders, and off-the-record media briefings for the official White House record,” Fox News reported.

Although the former stenographer hasn’t worked directly with the former vice president since 2017, he pointed to Biden’s reliance on teleprompters as evidence that “something else” is going on.

“Joe Biden would never read from a teleprompter,” McCormick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday after watching some recent clips of Biden speaking.

“He’s the guy that would walk out, take his speech and make a big joke about how his speechwriters worked all night on the speech and he would throw it away in the air and then just say ‘I’m going to tell you what I know, what I think’ from his heart or from his gut,” he continued. “And he doesn’t have that heart or his gut anymore. He’s trying to work as Joe Biden off the teleprompter and that’s not Joe Biden, that’s a shell of his former self.”

McCormick, who also worked for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and briefly for Donald Trump, went on to describe an incident that left Biden “publicly humiliated” during an Obama-era trip to Russia. (RELATED: Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson Says Biden ‘Might Need’ Cognitive Testing)

Trump had made a campaign issue out of Biden’s alleged cognitive decline, even challenging the former vice president to take a cognitive test while touting the results of his own.

Biden has previously said that he has not taken a cognitive test, though he said in June that he is “constantly tested.”