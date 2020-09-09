Feds Catch 2 Illegal Immigrants With Criminal Histories At Texas Border, Border Officials Say

Border Patrol agents in Texas apprehended one illegal immigrant who previously was arrested for attempted murder and another who is an alleged MS-13 gang member, Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

The first illegal immigrant was apprehended during a vehicle stop on Sunday, at which point agents found a previous arrest by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for attempted murder, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced.

The second illegal immigrant, the alleged MS-13 member, was apprehended Monday for a failed human smuggling attempt and had multiple gang-related arrests in Virginia including the statutory rape of a 13 to 14-year-old child, according to CBP.

The reported MS-13 member identified himself as a Salvadorian national, and official records said he was a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, MS-13, according to CBP. (RELATED: MS-13 Gang Leaders Charged With Crimes Ranging From Terrorism To Murder)

When agents interviewed the first illegal immigrant, he reportedly admitted to being in the U.S. illegally, according to CBP. When agents discovered his previous arrest for attempted murder, they found a judge had only charged him for a lesser crime and sentenced him to two years in confinement.

Both the first illegal immigrant and the alleged MS-13 member were processed “accordingly” by Border Patrol, according to CBP.

