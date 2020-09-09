Nick Saban Says No Alabama Football Players ‘Are Really Bad Sick’ From Coronavirus

Alabama football players haven’t struggled with coronavirus.

According to Charlie Potter, head coach Nick Saban said Tuesday that none of his players “are really bad sick” from coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saban also said hospitalizations are on the decline since school started in Tuscaloosa.

Saban on COVID-19: “We haven’t had any players that are really bad sick from this. A lot of guys that test positive are even asymptomatic. I actually think … the hospitalizations have gone down in Tuscaloosa since school started.” — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 8, 2020

I love the way Saban phrased this. “Are really bad sick” is a hell of a way to word it when talking about coronavirus.

Having said that, this only confirms what I’ve been saying for a long time. We have no evidence to suggest football is somehow extra dangerous.

Players who test positive are kept away from the team, they heal up and then they return. It’s working all over the country.

There’s literally no reason at all to panic. Despite what some people in the media might want you to believe, there’s no evidence to suggest football players are in grave danger by being on the field.

In fact, we know it’s actually the exact opposite.

Alabama opens the season September 26, and it sounds like nothing will stop them. That’s good news for fans around the country. We need the SEC and everyone playing.