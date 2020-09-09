Philadelphia Police Investigate After Teen Boy Shot Again In Second Separate Incident Within Days

​A 16-year-old boy is recovering from being shot a second time on the same block in Philadelphia, according to police.

Philadelphia Police are investigating after the boy was shot on the 4300 block of Parrish Street in West Philadelphia, police told the Daily Caller.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun. At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, and upon arrival, located the gunshot victim inside a property. He was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition with three gunshot wounds to his right thigh, right foot, and left calf, according to police.

There was no weapon recovered, and no arrest was made. An offender is still unknown. The same teenager was also shot once in the leg Friday night, according to ABC 6.

A week prior, another teenager was fatally shot in Philadelphia after a dispute over a cellphone. (RELATED: Report: Police Say Philadelphia Teen Killed In Dispute Over A Cellphone)

Philadelphia has experienced a surge in homicide, aggravated assault with a gun, and burglaries over the course of the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest, initially sparked by the killing of George Floyd by police.

The Philadelphia Police Department statistics show 301 people have been victims of homicide as of August 31. That marks a 31% year-over-year increase compared to 2019. Aggravated assault with a gun has increased 33.5% year-over-year, and commercial burglary has increased a staggering 171.7% compared to this time last year.