Police Officer Gets Brutally Attacked While Trying To Make An Arrest, Bystanders Rush To His Defense

People rushed to the defense of a police officer in a viral video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted Tuesday night by GrantB911, a police officer was savagely attacked while trying to make an arrest.

It looked like he was in serious danger as he was being beaten, and that's when the innocent bystanders in the area stepped up in a huge way.

They rushed to his defense, subdued the guy pounding his head and the officer was able to regain control of the situation. Watch the unreal moment below.

Well this took an unexpected turn… pic.twitter.com/MRe6BgANhC — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) September 8, 2020

This is the kind of stuff that lots of people will pretend simply doesn't exist. This is the kind of stuff those dividing our country want to ignore.

A police officer attempted to make an arrest, he started getting lit up in brutal fashion and people didn't hesitate to rush to his aid.

Moments like these should all restore our faith a bit in America. What would have happened if nobody came to that cop’s defense?

It’s impossible to say for sure, but he was clearly getting annihilated by that guy. He was in desperate need of help, and help arrived in spades.

Props to everyone who stepped up to help this police officer. Don’t try to fight cops, folks. It will never end well. I can promise you that.