REPORT: ‘Borat 2’ Has Finished Filming

“Borat 2” is reportedly already done filming.

The internet was set on fire when a video surfaced appearing to show Sacha Baron Cohen in full Borat costume filming in a truck. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, the movie is apparently already a done deal. According to Collider, the sequel is done filming and the movie has been “screened for a select few industry types.”

Plot details are pretty much unknown at this point, but the movie’s existence has been confirmed as real.

I can’t wait to see “Borat 2.” The original film will forever be remembered as an all-time comedy classic. It was incredible.

It was just Cohen driving around America clowning people in spectacular fashion. The movie came out in 2006, and is just as funny today as it was then.

Now, “Borat 2” is waiting to be released, and I couldn’t be more amped to see what we get from Cohen this time around.

If it’s even 25% as good as the original, then we’re in for an amazing time.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them! We’re in for a fun time!