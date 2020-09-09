REPORT: The Cincinnati Bengals Are Considering Kneeling During The National Anthem Or Staying In The Locker Room

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly considering protesting during the national anthem this Sunday.

According to Cincinnati.com, the team is debating whether to kneel during the national anthem or to stay in the locker room prior to the game against the Chargers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A final decision hasn’t been made at this time, according to the report.

Who is ready for the NFL season to be full of politics and debates about the national anthem? I know I sure am!

There’s nothing football fans love more than pivoting the focus away from scoring touchdowns and to protesting during the national anthem.

Are you sensing my sarcasm by now? You should be because I’m dumping it on.

Football isn’t about politics. It’s about uniting for a common goal, working towards that goal and winning the game.

That’s what the players are paid to do, and that’s what the fans tune in for. We don’t tune in so that we can be lectured by millionaire athletes.

Unfortunately, the national anthem ship has sailed when it comes to the NFL. It looked like the league had moved past the issue, but it’s clearly going to be all over the place in 2020. It’s not what we like to see at all!