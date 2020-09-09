REPORT: High School Football Games Haven’t Caused Coronavirus Outbreaks

High school football games reportedly haven’t caused a single coronavirus outbreak in America.

According to FootballScoop, more than 1,000 high school games have been played in the USA over the past few weeks, and none of them helped cause an explosion of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, FootballScoop wrote, “1,000 plus games now in the books and the news is good. To our knowledge, there have been no reported cases of significant community spread following a high school football game.”

Furthermore, states playing high school football haven’t seen a “significant spike” in cases, according to the same report.

The people in the media are absolutely going to hate this report. I’m not even sure what the spin zone will be at this point.

We were all told by the Big 10 that football couldn’t be played because it was too dangerous. We were told the games had to be canceled!

Yet, high schools across the country have found a way to play football during the coronavirus pandemic, and there hasn’t been a single problem.

Explain to me how high schools have the resources to play, but college programs don’t? That doesn’t make any sense.

My small Wisconsin town of 1,500 people is playing high school football, but the Big 10 isn’t playing. My town has one restaurant and found the resources to play. The Big 10 has billions of dollars and canceled the season. Fire every university leader who voted to cancel games. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 3, 2020

How can a small Wisconsin town with one grocery store have the resources to safely play football, but the Big 10 with billions of dollars doesn’t? We’re being lied to. Fire every idiot who supported canceling the season, and let the young men play immediately. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 3, 2020

It’s time for everyone to play football. The facts are simple, and there’s no denying them at this point. There’s literally no evidence to suggest football is more dangerous than anything else in your life during the pandemic. Play the games!