Legendary Actor From ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Spaceballs’ Breaks Decades-Long Acting Hiatus For 30-Second Commercial

Legendary actor Rick Moranis, known for iconic roles in classic films such as “Ghostbusters” and “Spaceballs,” broke his decades-long hiatus from acting to appear in a new 30-second commercial with Ryan Reynolds.

“Like many, I’ve missed seeing Rick in movies for the past decade, so I pretty much begged him to reemerge for Mint,” Reynolds explained when asked about Moranis being in the new spot for the mobile virtual network operator Mint, per Tech Crunch in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Deadpool 2’ Stuntwoman Killed On Set Filming Motorcycle Scene)

Rick Moranis breaks acting hiatus for 30 seconds to launch Mint’s $30 a month unlimited plan https://t.co/C6xSLuy5yE by @bheater — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 9, 2020

“There’s really no good reason for it [except] this year has been weird and I thought we could all use more Rick Moranis,” he added. “Fair enough.”(RELATED: Adam Sandler Reacts To Ariana Grande’s ‘Waterboy’ Reenactment And The Clip Will Make Your Day)

In the 30-second spot posted on YouTube we see the “Deadpool” star standing in what looks to be a field of mint as he promotes the new unlimited plan from the company he holds ownership stake in. He then explains that to introduce it the company brought in an actor we all have “gone too long without,” following Rick’s 23-year-long hiatus from movies.

WATCH:

The “Little Shop of Horrors” star then appears in the field with Reynolds and asks simply, “So, what do you want me to do? You want me to say something about Mint?”

“No. That would have been smart,” Reynolds replies, explaining it’s simply because he’s “a huge fan.”

As noted by Tech Crunch, fans can also expect to see the “Parenthood” star again when he appears in “Shrunk” a reboot to the hit, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” But there is no further information as to when that will be coming out as it is only in the pre-production stage.