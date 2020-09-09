Viral Video Shows Absolutely Insane Street Brawl

A massive street brawl was captured on video, and it’s absolutely wild.

In a video tweeted by @TazerBlack, a large group of men can be seen in the middle of the street trying to beat the hell out of each other with chairs and anything else they can get their hands on.

Of all the fight videos we've recently seen, I can promise that this one is without a doubt among the craziest. Take a look below.

Everyone’s head will be headaching after – what the hell? ???????? pic.twitter.com/htF16viU5I — jiren (@TazerBlack) September 7, 2020

Folks, I'm not sure we're going to see a fight crazier than that one for a long time. What an absolutely wild fight!

Those guys weren't holding anything back. They were trying to absolutely decimate each other, and I'm kind of here for it.

Generally speaking, I hate fighting. I think people who get into fights are morons on a different level.

However, this was something straight out of a movie. How does a brawl of this magnitude even start? Why does it start?

I think it’s going to be a minute or two until we see another brawl like this one. It was simply next-level.

H/T: Barstool Sports