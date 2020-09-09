Taylor Swift Ties Whitney Houston For Most Weeks At Top Of Billboard Chart Ever For A Woman

Taylor Swift can add one more career milestone to her growing list as she has now tied Whitney Houston for the most weeks at the top of the Billboard chart ever for a woman.

The 30-year-old pop singer’s “Folklore” album has spent six-weeks in the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, bringing her tied with the legendary Whitney Houston for the most cumulative weeks at the top of the chart among a woman ever, per Billboard magazine in a piece published over the weekend. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

Swift‘s latest album’s success now brings her overall career total to 46 weeks at the top of the music chart spanning across her seven albums. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

Houston had four number one albums that put her in the top spot of female singers during her career, with her self-titled debut scoring 14 weeks at number one in 1986, per the outlet. That was followed by “Whitney” in 1987 with 11 weeks, “The Bodyguard” soundtrack lead the chart for 20 weeks from 1992-1993 and her

2009 album “I Look to You” spent one week at No. 1.

According to the report:

Folklore also has the most weeks at No. 1 for any non-R&B/hip-hop album, or an album by a woman, since Adele’s 25 tallied 10 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 between Dec. 12, 2015, and March 12, 2016. Folklore also has the most weeks in a row for either a non-R&B/hip-hop set or an album by a woman since 25 notched its first seven weeks at No. 1 (Dec. 12, 2015 – Jan. 23, 2016).

Swift is also now in the realm of giants like the Beatles after “Folklore” has spent six-weeks at the top. The only other act to have at least five albums that each spent that kind of time in the number one spot is the Beatles.