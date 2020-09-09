Trevor Noah Says Gender Reveal Parties Are ‘Outdated’ Because Babies Are Too Young To Choose Their Gender

Comedian and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said that gender reveal parties have “gone too far” and are “outdated.”

Noah was reacting Tuesday to news that a pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party in San Bernadino County, California, caused a wildfire that burned more than 7,500 acres.

“These gender reveals have gone too far,” Noah joked during Tuesday’s edition of his “Daily Social Distancing Show.” “At this point, gender reveal party is now one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations. It’s ISIS, al-Qaeda, Taylor Swift fans, and gender reveal parties. Not in that order, calm down Swifties.”

“And aside from all the damage it can cause, celebrating a baby’s genitalia is starting to feel very outdated,” Noah continued. “Like given everything we’re learning about gender, gender reveal parties should only happen when the child is old enough to know their actual gender, and to pitch in some cash for the fire damage.” (RELATED: Woman Who Made Gender Reveal Party’s A Thing, Says ‘Stop Having These Stupid Parties’ After Wildfire Breaks Out)

The Comedy Central host went on to call for “race reveal parties” in a jab at Jessica Krug, a white woman who recently “cancelled” herself for pretending to be black.