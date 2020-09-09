BREAKING: President Trump Adds Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley And Others To SCOTUS Nominee List

President Donald Trump added 20 names to his list of potential Supreme Court Justices on Wednesday, supplementing the list he originally presented before the 2016 election.

Trump notably added three Republican senators to the list, including Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. The original members such as U.S. 7th Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett and 3rd Circuit Court Judge Tom Hardiman remain on the list.

Trump puts Sens. Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz on his list of possible SCOTUS appointments — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) September 9, 2020

Trump announced he would be releasing a new list in June, following a pair of SCOTUS decisions that were seen as blows to his administration and conservatives generally. (RELATED: ‘The Supreme Court Doesn’t Like Me’ — Supreme Court DACA Decision Reignites Trump’s Call For More Justices)

Trump’s announcement came amid a media firestorm over revelations that Trump admitted to Washington Post Columnist Bob Woodward that he had downplayed the severity of the coronavirus in order to maintain calm. (RELATED: ‘Betrayal Of The American People’: Biden Slams Trump On Woodward Tapes)

Woodward released select recordings from his interviews with Trump for his upcoming book on the Trump presidency, titled “Rage.” More expansive recordings are to be released during this weekend’s “60 Minutes” program.

Woodward told Trump in a March 19 interview that “it’s clear, just from what’s on the public record that you went through a pivot on [coronavirus] to, ‘oh my god, the gravity is almost inexplicable and unexplainable.’” Woodward then asked him what caused the change in rhetoric.

“To be honest with you,” Trump responded. “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”