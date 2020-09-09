Report: Two Women Indicted On Felony Hate Crime Charges After Allegedly Assaulting Trump Supporters

Two women who allegedly assaulted Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats while they were protesting at the Democratic National Convention have been indicted on felony hate crime charges, numerous sources reported.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21 from Wilmington, Delaware, were indicted Tuesday on several charges including robbery, endangering the welfare of a child, assault and hate crimes after they were seen on video allegedly stealing a MAGA hat from a Trump supporter protesting the nomination of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Delaware Online reported.

The two women in the viral video damaged signs and took a hat from a group of Trump supporters, prompting a young boy, who has been previously identified as 7-year-old Riley Wigton, in the video to say “That’s somebody else’s hat.” The boy then tells his mother to call 911 as the two women walk away with the hat.

A man who tried to get the hat back then appears to be punched by Amy, who later throws the hat over a fence.

Both suspects were arrested shortly after the incident.

“They ripped the sign from my arms and assaulted my seven year old son. The Joe Biden supporters laid hands on my child and ripped his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat from his head while cursing at him and pushing him over,” Abbey Wigton, the child’s mother who says she was carrying a pro-Trump sign, said in August in a Twitter statement about the incident that is now unavailable. (RELATED: Mother And Son Allegedly Assaulted Over Pro-Trump Gear)

Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy. He was attacked simply because he wore a @realDonaldTrump hat. His name is Riley.

Watch it happen.

Listen to him cry. Will Joe condemn this violence against Children? Via @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

Abbey says she was also repeatedly punched in the face, as well as the friend who tried to retrieve the hat.

The hate crime charge could lead to the most prison time of all the charges, according to Delaware Online.

“Harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, whose office pursued the indictment against the women, said in a written statement Tuesday, Delaware Online reported.