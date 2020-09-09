Vince Young Gets DWI Charge Dismissed

Vince Young’s DWI case has gone away.

According to TMZ, court documents show that the Heisman finalist’s DWI case was dismissed after he “completed a pretrial intervention program supervised by the probation department.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Young had been facing jail time after he was arrested in early February 2019 in Texas for allegedly failing a sobriety test and smelling like alcohol.

The legendary Texas Longhorns quarterback previously pled no contest to a DUI charge in 2016.

Obviously, it’s a good thing that Young was able to sort this situation out, and now he can move on with his life.

You never want to see anybody struggle with problems with the law. It’s not a good thing to be dealing with.

Having said that, there’s never a reason to ever get behind the wheel of a car after drinking. That doesn’t just have to do with Young, who beat this charge.

That goes for everyone in the country. If you’ve been drinking, then get an Uber or find a different way home. Whatever you do, don’t drive.

It’s simply not worth the risk at all.