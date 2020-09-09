‘A Great Deal Of Loss’: Wildfires Continue To Ravage Oregon And The West Coast

The sky in Salem, Oregon appeared bright red Wednesday as wildfires continued to spread across the state, according to photos.

Around 35 fires have burned over 300,000 acres in the state so far, resulting in the loss of hundreds of homes and miles of wilderness, The New York Times reported.

This photo is from Salem today. It was taken at noon. With absolutely NO FILTER. #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/vckrxCDXqB — Ref. Odie Brown ???????????????? (@odie1kenodi) September 8, 2020

“We expect to see a great deal of loss, both in structures and human lives,” Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said in a news conference Wednesday. “This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our state’s history.”

Red sky in Salem, Oregon due to the many fires along the coast. pic.twitter.com/7vAsr79L7D — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) September 9, 2020

In Medford, the town’s 80,000 residents were ordered to evacuate as the Almeda fire encroached over flaming hills and through clouds of smoke, the Times reported. (RELATED: Statewide Emergency Issued In Oregon As Wildfires Ravage The State)

In Phoenix, a small town of less than 5,000 people in the southwestern part of the state, Mayor Chris Lux said that 1,000 homes may have been destroyed, according to the Times.

Other Oregon towns, including Detroit, Blue River, Vida and Talent were “substantially destroyed” as well, Brown said.

The wildfires, fueled by scorching heat and consistent wind, have been rampant in not only in Oregon, but in Washington, California and Colorado as well. California’s wildfire season has already burned more acres than any in the state’s history, according to the Times, and the sky in San Francisco turned orange Wednesday as smoke and ash filled the air.

