Wisconsin Badgers Release Chilling Hype Video

The Wisconsin Badgers released a chilling hype video for fans Wednesday.

The video, which is just north of two minutes long, showcased Madison and our elite athletics that have become famous around the country.

I can only speak for myself, but this video had me ready to run through a wall. Give it a watch below!

We’re Wisconsin Badgers

and we’re damn proud of it Continue the Badger Legacy ???? https://t.co/459SnGjqD1 pic.twitter.com/QoOIAHfqux — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) September 9, 2020

I could watch that video on repeat for hours without getting bored. Everything about it was awesome.

J.J. Watt narrating was an excellent choice. I got chills when he said, “So the next time you meet someone new, tell them you’re a Wisconsin Badgers and be damn proud of it.”

I’m a huge sucker for hype videos. I’m obsessed with them, but they’re always on a different level whenever Wisconsin is involved.

Seeing as how the Badgers aren’t playing football in 2020, that’s about the best we’re probably going to get.

Now, please excuse me as I go watch this video about a dozen more times in a row.