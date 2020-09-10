Alyssa Milano Calls For GOP To ‘Be Tried For Treason,’ Says Trump ‘Failed To Do His Job On Purpose’

Alyssa Milano has called for the GOP to “be tried for treason” and said President Donald Trump “failed to do his job” over the handling of the pandemic.

“Trump knew the virus was deadly when he called it ‘the Democrat’s new hoax,'” the 47-year-old actress tweeted to her followers. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Tweets Photos Of VP Pence, Nazi SS Chief Himmler)

“He politicized a f–king pandemic because he knew taking it seriously would mean closing down the economy which would hurt his rich friends,” she added. “We must elect Joe Biden. He is our only hope. #BuildBackBetter.” (RELATED: Robert De Niro Said ‘F**k Trump’ At The Tony Awards, And The Audience Went Wild)

Milano also tweeted that “the entire @GOP should be tried for treason.”

The “Charmed” star continued her attacks on the president and wrote that “while a deadly disease ripped through our nation, Trump failed to do his job — on purpose,” before she accused the president for the state of the economy and the reason “millions more Americans” lost their “jobs and livelihoods.”

“How many schools aren’t open right now,” the actress later tweeted. “How many parents feel abandoned and overwhelmed? How many frontline workers are exhausted and pushed to their limits? How many families are missing a loved one at their dinner table — because of Trump’s negligence?”

As the piece noted, Alyssa’s tweet storm came in response to Bob Woodward’s book “Rage” and comments Trump told the reporter in February that he both knew the virus was more severe than the flu and wanted to downplay its severity to avoid creating “a panic.”