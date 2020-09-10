Amazon Acquires Nicolas Cage’s Joe Exotic Series

Nicolas Cage’s series about Joe Exotic will air on Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series about the man made famous by “Tiger King” has been acquired by Amazon, and Cage is starring as Joe Exotic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s not yet known when it’ll be released.

This is exactly the kind of news we need in 2020. This has been a horrible year, and “Tiger King” was one of the few bright spots that captivated the country before everything went to hell.

It was almost too insane to be true as we followed Joe Exotic and his gigantic feud with Carole Baskin. I won’t ruin the ending, but a simple Google search will tell you where Joe found himself.

Now, Nicolas Cage is brining the story to life for Amazon. Cage was born to play Joe Exotic. It’s the role he was put on this planet for.

I honestly can’t wait to see what he does. After all, we’re talking about the man from “National Treasure.” Do I really need to say much more?

Keep checking back for more details on this project as we have them. It sounds awesome.