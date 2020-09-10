Texas Lawmaker Asks Attorney General To Investigate ‘Cuties’ For Violations Of Child Exploitation Laws

Republican Texas lawmaker Matt Schaefer asked the state’s attorney general to investigate the Netflix film ‘Cuties’ for possible violations of child exploitation and child pornography, following criticism that the movie sexualizes young girls.

Schafer, who is part of the Texas House of Representatives, announced Thursday on Twitter that he had made the request to Attorney General Paxton for an investigation. The award-winning French film was released Wednesday on Netflix, and was rebuked on social media shortly after for featuring pre-teen girls dancing suggestively, as well as close-up shots of the young girls’ buttocks and crotches.

I have asked Texas Attorney General Paxton’s office to investigate the @netflix film “Cuties” for possible violations of child exploitation and child pornography laws. #CUTIES #txlege — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) September 10, 2020

Republican U.S. House candidate in California James P. Bradley also remarked on the film, saying on Twitter that “If you direct 11 year olds to touch themselves on camera, you’re a pedophile,” in reference to the film.

If you watch 11-year-olds twerk, you’re a pervert. If you direct 11 year olds to touch themselves on camera, you’re a pedophile. If you support Netflix making and airing #Cuties, you’re enabling abuse.#CancelNetflix — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) September 10, 2020

Republican U.S. House Candidate in California Buzz Patterson commented on the silence of elected officials over the film, calling to #CancelNetflix, a hashtag that has started to circulate on Twitter as more people have become aware of the contents of the film.

Our elected officials are mighty silent on the Cuties movie by Netflix. Even those running for office, supported by the top tiers of both establishment parties, are silent. I will never be silent. Why run just to be silent?#CancelNetflix and their board members. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) September 10, 2020

Another scene in the film shows the young girl, called Amy, dressed only in panties and a tank top shivering as her mother and great-aunt throw water at her. Amy shivers, writhes, and dances on the floor, and the scene includes multiple shots of her buttocks clad only in the wet underwear. (RELATED: We Watched Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ So You Don’t Have To)

The film has a TV-MA rating, meaning it is intended for adults, although anyone with access to Netflix without parental controls is able to watch the film.