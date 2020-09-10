Dabo Swinney Says He ‘Laughed At’ Speculation That He’ll Leave Clemson For The NFL

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t sound like he plans on leaving for the NFL.

There has been some speculation in the past few days that the superstar coach might take over the Jacksonville Jaguars if they draft Trevor Lawrence first overall. However, the two-time national champion recently made it sound like there’s no chance that happens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Reaction was just laughed at it. Had a little fun with Trevor, but man, I’m not worried about the AFC or NFC. I don’t even know what they are,” Swinney told the press when addressing speculation he’ll leave the Tigers for the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to 247Sports.

As I’ve said before, I think there’s next to no chance that Dabo Swinney leaves for the NFL. I’d put it right around zero percent.

We’re talking about a man who is the second most important person in the sport of college football behind only Nick Saban.

He’s the definition of college football royalty. He’s a king to Clemson fans after bringing home two national titles.

Why would he leave for the NFL? He’s already paid like an NFL coach, and he’s in complete control at Clemson.

He has nothing to gain by jumping ship from the Tigers to the Jaguars. It’s just not going to happen. It might be fun to debate, but Swinney isn’t going anywhere.

Swinney is sticking around at Clemson. I’d be my life savings on it.