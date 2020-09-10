Denise Richards Reportedly Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Amid Allegations Of Affair With Brandi Glanville

Denise Richards is reportedly leaving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” amid allegations she had an affair with co-star Brandi Glanville.

A representative for the 49-year-old actress said that the reality star would not be coming back for another season of the “RHOBH” and that season 10 was her last, according to Variety magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Denise Richards Responds To Claims Of Affair With Brandi Glanville After Picture Of Them Kissing Surfaces)

Denise Richards Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/ZdmO3wIwBE — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2020

The “Wild Things” star has been part of the hit Bravo series for the last two seasons after joining the series in 2019 for season 9. She is reportedly leaving amid allegations that she had an affair with Glanville, something she has repeatedly denied. (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Alleged Affair With Denise Richards)

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

Richards is married to Aaron Phypers and the two just celebrated their second wedding anniversary this week.

In August, “RHOBH” newcomer Garcelle Beauvais talked about the rumors of Richards leaving the show during her appearance on SiriusXM’s EW Live. The comments were noted by Fox News.

“She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’ and I’m like, ‘and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,'” Beauvais told the outlet.

As previously reported, rumors started in January claiming Richards and her “RHOBH” co-star had an affair. The reports surfaced at the same time as ones that Richards had walked away from filming the show after being confronted about the alleged affair during a trip to Rome, per TooFab.com.

“It isn’t true,” Denise’s publicist previously told People following Daily Mail’s report that the actress had left the show over the alleged affair with Glanville.

“What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season,” an insider shared. “There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

Richards has made no public comments yet about whether she is leaving the show.