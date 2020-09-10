‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Dies At 82 From Cancer

Actress Diana Rigg has reportedly died “peacefully” after being diagnosed with cancer back in March.

Rigg died Thursday morning after keeping her battle with cancer secret, according to The Sun.

“My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family,” her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling told the outlet. “She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words.” (RELATED: 16-Year-Old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Has Died)

“She was the recipient of Bafta, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen,” her agent Simon Beresford also told the outlet. “Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed.”

Rigg is known in part for her role as Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo in the Bond franchise. Rigg’s Bond girl was the only character to marry Agent 007. She went on to star in the television series “The Avengers” in 1965.

Most recently, she starred as Olenna Tyrell in “Game Of Thrones.”