Dolly Parton Lands First Christian Chart No. 1 For Her Faith-Based Song ‘There Was Jesus’

Musician Dolly Parton has landed her first number one on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart.

Parton produced the song “There Was Jesus” with duet partner Zach Williams. The single also topped the Christian Adult Contemporary Songs chart, according to an article published Wednesday by Billboard.

Well praise the Lord and thank you Jesus I guess is what I say first. I am so happy that this has touched the lives of so many people. So proud to be a part of it, so proud of @zachwilliams, & we hope that you continue to be blessed by this wonderful song. https://t.co/9GcgQccDYe pic.twitter.com/f9ZlQxc1VK — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 8, 2020

“Having a No. 1 record at any time is a great thing, but having a No. 1 faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater,” Parton told the outlet. “I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song with Zach Williams. It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people.” (RELATED: Dolly Parton To Release First Christmas Album In 30 Years)

Parton has had 25 number one songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and a handful of number one songs on other charts, according to Billboard.

Parton has been killing it lately in the new songs department. We’ve got this new accomplishment for her and we also have her upcoming Christmas album. I, personally, can’t wait for the album. It’s exactly what we need from Parton moving into this Christmas season during coronavirus.

I love to see Parton venture into uncharted territory and figure out how to make it to the top. This is exactly why she’s one of the most legendary country singers.