‘I’m Actually Done In San Francisco And Closing My Doors,’ Says Salon Owner Who Embarrassed Pelosi

Salon owner Erica Kious said Wednesday that she is “done in San Francisco” after she embarrassed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with video that shows her violating the city’s coronavirus lockdown.

“I don’t want to be known as famous, but I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews … just all saying that they hope I go under and that I fail,” Kious told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

While hair salons remain closed in the speaker’s congressional district, Pelosi ignored regulations, violated social distancing rules and did not wear a protective face mask when she visited a hair stylist. (RELATED: Pelosi Taking ‘Contempt For The Citizenry To Whole New Level,’ Mark Steyn Tells Tucker Carlson)

Kious described the backlash as “just a lot of negativity towards my business” and said it means “I’m actually done in San Francisco and closing my doors. Unfortunately.”

“I’m actually afraid to go back, just because of the messages and emails I’ve been getting … It’s a little scary and sad. I do have a lot of positive calls and text messages from clients, but other than that, nothing but negativity.”

When asked if she ever imagined that she would have to close her business over a political controversy and for “saying something that was true,” Kious responded, “Never.” (RELATED: Now They’re Trying To ‘Destroy’ The Salon Owner Who Embarrassed Pelosi)

“I’ve been there for 15 years, I’ve never felt that way about San Francisco. Unfortunately, it’s going down a path that a lot of people felt that way — I’m not the only one. Obviously, I’m the only one in this situation but a lot of people are leaving, they are feeling unsafe. Yeah, it’s sad.”

Pelosi did not apologize for contravening lockdown rules that she has publicly supported but said she was “set up” in the encounter.