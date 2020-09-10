FLASHBACK: Watch George W. Bush’s Incredible First Pitch During The World Series After The 9/11 Attacks

Friday marks the 19-year anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, and it’s a great time to remember George W. Bush’s World Series pitch.

During game three of the World Series between the Yankees and Diamondbacks, Bush took the mound in New York as the crowd went absolutely wild for POTUS in the aftermath of 9/11. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

President Bush was rocking a bulletproof vest, security was everywhere, the crowd was waiting with eager anticipation and he fired a rocket to the catcher less than two months after the horrific terrorist attacks that rocked the USA.

Watch the awesome moment below.

There were a lot of inspiring moments in the aftermath of 9/11, but this pitch from Bush will always be remembered among the best.

The nation needed something to cheer about after Al-Qaeda attacked us. We needed something to circle around in order to remind us that we’re never out of the fight.

Bush burning one down the middle was about as American as it could get.

Props to Bush for giving us all something to cheer about. We’ll never forget the ones we lost and all those who sacrificed in the years that followed the 9/11 attacks.