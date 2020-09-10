Ivanka Hands Out Goods During Farmers To Families Food Box Program Event In NC

Ivanka Trump flew to North Carolina on Thursday to participate in handing out goods during a Farmers to Families Food Box program event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“With over 100 million meals delivered to date, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program continues to serve and innovate in remarkable ways to feed our nation’s most vulnerable,” the first daughter explained in a release from the White House about the day’s event. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“By making this technology available through USDA, we are enabling those most in need access to fresh, locally-sourced meat, dairy and produce for their families,” she added. “The [USDA] Secretary [Sonny Perdue] and I are thrilled to be able to highlight these efforts in the great state of North Carolina!” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

In the pictures from the event, we see Ivanka giving remarks and pitching in to distribute food to those in need during the event at the North Carolina State Farmers Market.

Ronnie Lee of Lee’s Produce also talked about how the program has been invaluable in keeping his business going during the pandemic.

“I’m not used to speeches, I’m used to being on a tractor,” Lee shared, who has 250 acres, per a White House pool report. He also explained that “he had restaurants stop coming to pick vegetables and the Farmers to Families Food Box program has been invaluable to his business,” per the report.