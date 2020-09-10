REPORT: Katie Holmes Is Dating A Man Who Was Engaged Just Hours Before Photos Surfaced Of Them Together

Katie Holmes is reportedly dating a man who was engaged just hours before pictures surfaced of the two of them together in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress and her reported boyfriend, a chef/aspiring actor, Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, made headlines when photos surfaced in the Daily Mail of the two them looking cozy, per Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Katie Holmes Stuns On Red Carpet In Gorgeous White Gown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on Sep 10, 2020 at 6:35am PDT

According to the report, Vitolo Jr. reportedly sent his fiancée, designer Rachel Emmons, 24, a text message that they were through the same day pictures came out of him with Holmes. (RELATED: Report: Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Back Together)

A friend told the outlet the snaps were a shock and her friend reportedly had no idea he was a “cheater.” Emmons and Vitolo Jr. were engaged for 18 months and he never mentioned Holmes, the friend also shared.

“Up to this press coming out, Rachel had no idea what was going on,” one of Emmons’ friends explained.

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes KNEW restaurateur boytoy was engaged to another woman when they hooked uphttps://t.co/OEN0l6LcbT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 10, 2020

“He is a cheater, and this isn’t a ‘happy ending’ story,” she added. “They had concrete wedding plans in the works … now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home.”

As previously reported, the “Batman Begins” star made numerous headlines over the years with reports that she was dating Jamie Foxx before the two reportedly split last year. Before that, she was married to Tom Cruise before the two divorced in 2012. They also share a daughter, Suri Cruise, 14.