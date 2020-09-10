Kirk Herbstreit Says UNC Is The Biggest Threat To Clemson In The ACC

Kirk Herbstreit thinks UNC is the biggest threat to Clemson in the ACC.

Clemson is expected to roll through the ACC this season behind Trevor Lawrence’s arm, and most people think the only team capable of challenging them is Notre Dame. However, the ESPN star thinks their biggest threat might be in Chapel Hill. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herbstreit said the following on the “CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Negandhi,” according to 247Sports:

I know Notre Dame with Ian Book is easy to like. There’s a lot to like on that roster. I might be crazy, but I think North Carolina’s, you know, closing the gap there…There’s just, like I said, youthful energy about that squad led by Sam Howell. And I think that they’re right there, and maybe a notch ahead of Notre Dame in the ACC for me.

I actually don’t really disagree with Herbstreit. Do I think Notre Dame is probably a more talented team than UNC?

Sure, I don’t think you really have to be crazy to believe that, but UNC just feels special.

Going into last season, I bet a boatload of money on UNC to beat South Carolina opening weekend. Everyone thought I was crazy. When they asked why, I simply said that Sam Howell was a baller and was going to surprise people.

While UNC didn’t dominate the whole year, they beat the Gamecocks and it was crystal clear that Howell had huge things ahead of him.

Now, he’s had another offseason under his belt, and he’s the second best passer in the ACC behind Lawrence.

The college game revolves around quarterback play. A great quarterback can keep any team in the mix. That’s where UNC is at with Howell.

Let’s not forget, they damn near beat Clemson last year.

I think the Tar Heels will surprise some people in 2020. Will they beat Clemson? I doubt it, but you never know with a guy like Howell under center.