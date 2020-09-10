Lindsey Graham Confirms He Set Up Woodward Interview, Calls Trump’s Actions ‘Forward-Leaning’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham confirmed that he set up President Donald Trump’s interview with journalist Bob Woodward.

Graham’s confirmation came after Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported Wednesday night that the South Carolina senator “brokered” the meeting, then suggested that he did it because he was “passionately opposed” to Trump’s policies.

Associated Press politics reporter Meg Kinnard asked Graham about Carlson’s contention on Thursday.

Graham went on to tell me that he supports the president’s actions, in light of Woodward’s reporting: “I think the president’s actions were very forward-leaning. And I think the fact he didn’t go out and scream, ‘We’re all going to die!’ is more than OK,” he told me. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) September 10, 2020

“I have more confidence in the president than Tucker Carlson does,” Graham told Kinnard.

The South Carolina senator went on to defend Trump’s responses to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as “very forward-leaning.”

“I think the president’s actions were very forward-leaning,” he said. “And I think the fact he didn’t go out and scream, ‘We’re all going to die!’ is more than OK.” (RELATED: ‘Pretty Cynical’: Tucker Wonders Why Lindsey Graham Won’t Hold FBI Accountable Over Roger Stone Raid)

Trump’s statements to Woodward about downplaying the danger coronavirus posed to avoid public “panic” has led to a new round of criticisms, particularly from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who called the president’s actions “beyond despicable” and “a dereliction of duty.”