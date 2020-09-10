Megyn Kelly To Launch New Independent Media Company ‘Devil May Care Media’

Journalist Megyn Kelly announced the launch of her new independent media company “Devil May Care Media” on Thursday from her Twitter.

Kelly previously worked as an anchor at Fox News until 2017 and then at NBC News until 2018. Kelly’s NBC gig was cut short after controversial comments about “blackface,” although she apologized internally and on her show before departing from the network.

The journalist returned to the spotlight in 2019 with a series of interviews on her YouTube channel. She obtained exclusive interviews regarding multiple stories, including one with Tara Reade, who accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s. Biden has denied the allegations.

Following her YouTube channel, Kelly announced that she will be “launching a podcast this month,” which will be “free & available pretty much everywhere.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Goes After The Media For Active Bias)

“No B.S. No agenda. No corporate overlords. Should be fun!” she tweeted.

Some news: I am launching a podcast this month. It’ll be free & available pretty much everywhere. No B.S. No agenda. No corporate overlords. Should be fun! https://t.co/Fyltr6lpc9 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 10, 2020

“Devil May Care Media” is billed as “a new, independent media company.”

It “will produce content including podcasts and other shows discussing the latest news, current events, legal and cultural issues with the same tough, fair, smart perspective that has made Kelly one of America’s most respected broadcast journalists,” according to an announcement on the website.

“Every journalist’s dream is to cover the biggest stories and talk to the most interesting people without the shadow of a politicized media institution hanging over them,” Kelly said according to a statement featured in the announcement.

“That’s what I’m about to do,” Kelly’s statement continued. “With Devil May Care Media, I answer only to my audience and my conscience. Those who like what I have to say will find the experience deeply rewarding. Those who don’t can look elsewhere. The point is to give the audience authentic content that goes places where traditional media can’t or — more often — won’t. It’s a great challenge that will reconnect me with my audience and I’m excited to get started.”

The new media company is partnering with Red Seat Ventures (RSV), who will produce and manage Kelly’s show. RSV’s co-founder Chris Balfe dubbed Kelly “an icon of modern American journalism” in a statement on Devil May Care Media’s website.

“Megyn Kelly is an icon of modern American journalism because she has always taken the side of the viewer, rather than any political or corporate agenda,” Balfe said. “That approach has earned her the trust and respect of tens of millions of Americans, which in turn makes her a perfect voice for today’s direct-to-consumer media ecosystem. We are thrilled to be partnering with her on this exciting chapter.”