Melania Honors The Women Who ‘Became Icons’ With Induction Of ‘The Rosies’ Into The Department Of Labor Hall Of Honor

Melania Trump honored the women who “became icons of their generation” with the induction of “The Rosies” into the Department of Labor Hall of Honor.

"Today I'm here to send a heartfelt thank you to "The Rosies" of our nation, the first lady explained in the clip she tweeted Thursday from the ceremony where "The Rosies" were inducted into the hall. "During World War II, while American soldiers were abroad, millions of brave American women joined a workforce filling jobs in factories, shipyards and aircraft assembly plants."

"These women became icons of their generation," she added. "Shattering glass ceilings and proving that women can be equal producers and contributors in the American economy."

FLOTUS continued, “Rosies were strong, they worked long hours and most of their jobs required long hours. They also played a crucial role in winning the war and bringing American soldiers home.”

“On the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War ll & the 100th Anniversary of the establishment of @WB_DOL we honor the Rosies,” Melania tweeted, along with the clip of the ceremony held on Labor day.

“I was proud to join @WB_DOL [and] @USDOL to induct the Rosies into the DOL Hall of Honor,” she added. “God Bless the Rosies [and] God Bless America!”