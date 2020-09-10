Editorial

Houston Texans Stay In The Locker Room For The National Anthem, Kansas City Chiefs Mostly Stand

Sep 10, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs onto the field to warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Houston Texans didn’t take the field for the national anthem during the first NFL game of the season.

The Texans remained in the locker room during the national anthem, and the Chiefs all stood during America’ iconic song, except for Alex Okafor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, if the choices are between staying in the locker room or kneeling, I’d rather just have the players stay in the locker room.

At least that way they’re not taking the focus away from the anthem. It’s certainly a better option than taking a knee.

 

Of course, we all knew the national anthem debate was going to be a major talking point this season. That’s been known for months.

Ever since Drew Brees’ anthem comments, we knew not everyone would stand.

I think I speak for most people when I say NFL fans don’t want the games to become political debates about the national anthem.

We want to watch football, watch touchdowns get scored and cheer for our teams. That’s what we tune in for. Leave the politics at the door like it’s meant to be.