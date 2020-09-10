The NCAA Says There Are No Plans To Expand March Madness

The NCAA isn’t planning on expanding March Madness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coaches in the ACC reportedly want to allow every single team in the country into the tournament in 2021, but it’s not happening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: The ACC coaches will propose an all-inclusive NCAA tournament, sources told @stadium. The coaches just finished the call and voted unanimously on this. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 9, 2020

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt released a statement early Thursday morning and stated in part that the NCAA is “not working on any contingency plan that involves expanding the tournament field.”

You can read the full statement below.

Statement from @NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt on the @accmbb proposal for an all eligible Division I 2021 @marchmadness: pic.twitter.com/rUQ1jHuYcB — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) September 10, 2020

This is 100% the correct call from the NCAA. You simply can’t expand the March Madness field so that every team gets in.

It’s an insanely stupid idea. I hear dumb ideas on a regular basis, and allowing every single college basketball team in America into the tournament is right at the top of the list.

The point of March Madness is to grind it out through the season, earn your spot as an at-large bid or win your conference tournament.

There are no handouts in the world of college basketball, and the plan from the ACC was nothing more than a whacked out handout.

Let’s keep the tournament as it is, do whatever is necessary to make sure games happen and keep rolling. There’s no need to complicate things.