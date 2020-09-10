The NFL Officially Returns Thursday Night When The Chiefs Play The Texans

The NFL officially returns Thursday night.

After months and months of questions about the fate of football, we’re officially back as of Thursday night when the Houston Texans travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tonight is a night that we’ve all been eagerly awaiting. Ever since March, sports have been in a constant state of chaos.

Nobody even knew if the NFL season would happen. Nobody had any idea what would happen with pro football in America.

Well, after all the carnage and chaos, the NFL is officially back once Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson step on the field in Kansas City.

It’s been a long war against coronavirus, and it’s been a very tough war. Tonight, we get a major victory to celebrate.

The pandemic threw everything it had at us to stop football from happening, but it just wasn’t enough to break the American spirit.

The NFL is finally back, and that’s a great reason to crack a drink and celebrate. Tune in at 8:20 EST on NBC to watch all the action unfold! I can’t wait!