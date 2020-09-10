Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Demands To Know Why The Big 10 Can’t Play

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is gearing up for a war with the Big 10.

Day tweeted a letter late Thursday afternoon, and demanded to know why other teams around America are playing as the Big 10 sits on the bench. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Day wrote in part “Our players want to know: why can’t they play?” You can read his full letter below.

This is exactly what we need right now. Inject this straight into my veins. Inject this right into my soul!

I’m a Wisconsin man until the day I die, but we’re all in this fight together. The civil war to save the Big 10 has united every fanbase.

Ryan Day is the most powerful coach in the B1G and he leads the best team. He’s now engaging in open warfare against conference leaders and Cowardly Kevin.

On Saturdays on the field, we’re enemies. Right now, we’re tight allies, and I’ll align with anyone who wants to save football.

Let’s hope Day is able to move the needle and get the job done. The Big 10 needs to be playing football! Let’s hope we do.