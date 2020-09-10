POLL: 86.7% Of People Won’t Watch The NFL If Players Kneel During The National Anthem

The vast majority of people don’t plan on watching NFL games if players kneel.

The first game of the 2020 season is Thursday night when the Chiefs and Texans play, and there’s a good chance we could see players kneel during the national anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I asked people in a Twitter poll if they’d tune out in the event of kneeling, and the results weren’t close at all.

Of the 4,850 voters, 86.7% voted that they would stop watching if players take a knee during the anthem.

The first NFL game of the season is Thursday night. Will you watch if players kneel during the national anthem? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 9, 2020

See, this is what happens when you turn sports into a political debate. I think it’s fair to say the average man in America likes football.

At the very least, the average man in the Midwest and in the south likes football. We grow up with it, many people play it as kids and it’s part of our cultural DNA.

So, it’s not that people have all of a sudden started hating football. It’s just that people don’t want sports to become political debates and arguments about the national anthem.

Football is about scoring touchdowns, getting stops on defense and winning games. It’s not a time to air your grievances with America.

If players actually feel that way, then take it to social media. I’m incredibly supportive of players using their platforms, but during the game isn’t the time or place.

They’re employees, and they’re paid to play football. They’re not paid to become political activists. Clearly, the American public has grown tired of sports becoming ultra political.

We’ll see what happens Thursday night, but I think there’s a high chance players will take a knee. I hope I’m wrong, but I have a feeling I won’t be.