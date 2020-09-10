Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Guesses The Big 10 Will Start Football In The Winter

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm believes football returning in the winter is the most likely outcome for the Big 10.

The B1G has been thrown into utter chaos ever since canceling the football season back in August, and nobody has any idea what is going to happen. The man running the Boilermakers thinks a winter start is probably the most likely. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It looks like there are some plans being talked about now that will get back sooner, possibly in the winter. I don’t know the exact time frame. That’s what I think probably will happen. But I think there still is some uncertainty,” Brohm said Wednesday, according to Rivals.com.

As I’ve said before, playing football in the winter is a crackpot idea that shouldn’t be entertained on any level.

Pushing the Big 10 season into early 2021 is so stupid that it’s hard to know where to even begin. We just can’t do it.

We can’t play football in the winter and then again in the fall. It can’t happen.

The Big 10 needs to play football in the fall or just wait it out until fall 2021. It’s that simple. It’s truly that simple.

Any other option being discussed is stupid and won’t work. So, the B1G better kick into gear and get the problem fixed ASAP.

If the Big 12, ACC and SEC can play football, then so can we.