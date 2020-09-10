REPORT: The 2020-2021 NBA Season Won’t Start Earlier Than Christmas

The NBA’s schedule for next season reportedly won’t start prior to Christmas.

According to Shams Charania, the NBA has informed owners that the 2020-2021 season "won't begin earlier than Christmas Day."

The NBA’s entire schedule had to get backed up because of coronavirus, and it now sounds like this might be the schedule we remain on for at least another year.

NBA’s league office informed Board of Governors today that the 2020-21 season won’t begin earlier than Christmas Day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nov. 18 Draft date, 20-21 start date remain fluid. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 10, 2020

If the NBA continues to play games into the football season, then they’re going to get decimated in the ratings.

It’s really not that hard to figure out. I’m not sure what the NBA can do at this point, but playing games in late August and September is a terrible idea.

As much as we all love basketball, the NBA simply can’t compete with the NFL or college football. Football will always come first in America.

That’s just the nature of the beast.

I have know idea what the NBA should do, but I know with 100% certainty that the league can’t compete with football. By not starting until Christmas, that’s what they’re going to probably end up doing.

It’s a bad idea, folks. It’s a bad idea.