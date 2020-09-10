REPORT: The Clippers Are Expected To Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to make a run at Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to The Ringer, “multiple league sources” have claimed that the Clippers will try to acquire Antetokounmpo. The NBA superstar has one year left on his current deal, and is eligible for a huge extension this offseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Greek Freak’s future hangs in the balance after the Bucks were bounced from the playoffs by the Miami Heat after being viewed as a team capable winning the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Aug 15, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

If Giannis heads to the Clippers to teammate with Kawhi Leonard, then they’d have to immediately become the best team in the NBA, right?

I’m not sure how any team would be capable of locking up both of them. We’re talking about two future Hall of Fame players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Aug 2, 2020 at 9:37pm PDT

Giannis is well on his way to becoming the best player in basketball, and Leonard is about as dominant as they come, which is proven by the fact he has two rings.

You put them on the same court together, and opponents are going to be in major trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Jul 26, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

Having said that, I personally don’t care one way or the other if Giannis leaves the Bucks. You know who does? A lot of fans back in WI.

If he leaves, you might have to put them on suicide watch because it’s going to get ugly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Jul 14, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

Giannis‘ future is without a doubt one of the biggest storylines in the NBA, and it should be fascinating to watch.